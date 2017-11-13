Black Moth announce 2018 UK tour

Black Moth have announced a UK tour for early next year.

The band have lined up the dates in support of their upcoming third album Anatomical Venus which will arrive on February 23 via Candlelight Records.

Earlier this month, the band launched a video for their track Moonbow exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Vocalist Harriet Hyde says: “Black Moth eagerly anticipate February’s UK tour to promote our third album Anatomical Venus.

“Some days the prospect feels like an ideal opportunity to exorcise some demons and inflate our egos a little to see us through the dark winter months. Some days it fills us with morbid anxiety and existential dread.

“Nevertheless, we will hit that road and play you our music hoping that you like it or otherwise formulating psychological defences against your hypothetical disapproval.”

The tour will get under way at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin on February 7 and will take in dates in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Norwich, before wrapping up at the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, on February 16.

Tickets are now available via Dice.

Anatomical Venus is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 07: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Feb 08: London Boston Music Rooms

Feb 09: Manchester Rebellion

Feb 11: Glasgow Garage Attic

Feb 12: NewcastleThe Cluny 2

Feb 13: Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Feb 14: Cardiff Fuel

Feb 15: Norwich Waterfront Studios

Feb 16: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Black Moth Anatomical Venus tracklist

Istra Moonbow Sisters Of The Stone Buried Hoards Severed Grace A Lovers Hate Screen Queen Tourmaline A Thousand Arrows Pig Man

Road Trippin': Black Moth