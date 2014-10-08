Black Label Society return to UK

Black Label Society have confirmed an eight-date UK tour for February next year.

Zakk Wylde and co return to Britain to support 10th album Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – their highest-charting record to date.

Mainman Wylde says: “Every time you’re going to make a new record you can approach it like Salvador Dali, where you’ve got a blank canvas in front of you. You can paint a little bit, sit back and look at it and go, ‘Oh man, let’s add a little more red over here; let’s make this darker over there.’

“But live – it’s a free-for-all. People are bleeding. There’s fire going on. You’re getting attacked by grizzly bears…”

The band’s UK dates are followed by a string of shows across Europe, starting in Amsterdam on February 21 and ending in Lausanne on March 15. Tickets go on pre-sale via O2 at 10am today (Wednesday) and Live Nation at 10am on Thursday, then go on general sale at 10am on Friday.

BLS recently release a video for the piano-led version of their track Scars.

Feb 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Feb 12: Birmingham Institute

Feb 13: London Roundhouse

Feb 14: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 15: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 17: Norwich UEA

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 19: Mancgester Academy