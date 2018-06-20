Black Label Society revisit Royal Albert Hall show for Trampled Down Below video

Black Label Society have released a video for their track Trampled Down Below.

The song features on Zakk Wylde and co’s latest album Grimmest Hits, which launched in January.

The Dan Sturgess-directed promo was filmed during the band’s performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April this year. Watch the video below.

Black Label Society will head back out on the road from next month, when they kick off a North American tour at Cadott’s Rock Fest.

Speaking with Classic Rock in January, guitarist and vocalist Wylde said playing live is something he loves to do.

He revealed: “I don’t have any problems with touring. I probably do 300 shows a year, and I love it. I go batshit crazy when I’m not playing.

“I hear these guys, like, ‘Oh, man, touring’s such a drag,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what the fuck did you get into this for?’

“If you’re a musician, you go out and jam. Touring makes some guys insane, and I don’t get that. It keeps me sane, bro.”

Find a full list of Black Label Society's upcoming live shows on the band's official site.