Black Friday: the top 10 music box set deals that are still live on Amazon UK

Helloween: Stalight Box Set: Was Helloween: Stalight Box Set: Was £109.99 , now £80.02

An 8 LP set containing some of Helloween’s best-loved records such as the Keeper Of The Seven Keys albums on coloured vinyl. Amazon have knocked 27% off the list price.

Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1: £89.90 Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1: £89.90 , now £67.04

Amazon have taken $22.76 off from Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Set 1 super deluxe edition boxset. It contains 4 gatefold vinyl LPs, two CDs, HD Blue-Ray disc, a 44 page book of notes by Anthony Bozza and Mick Fleetwood and testimonies from each artist who performed at the Peter Green tribute concert in 2020. It contains performances from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and more.

The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup: Was £75.69 The Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup: Was £75.69 , now £65.99

This 4LP Super Deluxe Box Set of the Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup was reduced by 22% at Amazon. The reissue is filled with some wonderful ingredients, including rare tracks, live cuts, alternative mixes and, of course, Scarlet which features Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

Mark Knopfler - The Studio Albums 1996-2007 Was £139.99 Mark Knopfler - The Studio Albums 1996-2007 Was £139.99 , reduced to £104.99

The Mark Knopfler motherlode: 11 remastered albums pressed on 180g black vinyl and housed in a rigid outer slipcase. Includes six embossed art prints of each of the covers, plus a download card.

Stray Cats - Runaway Boys Was Stray Cats - Runaway Boys Was £92.35 , now £86.21

This anthology comprises some of the band's most popular songs, including Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, (She's) Sexy + 17, and many more. A 40 page booklet is also included, as is a whole LP of rare tracks, and a board game.

Rory Gallagher - Rory Gallagher Was Rory Gallagher - Rory Gallagher Was £80.09 , now $49.90

This50th anniversary edition five-disc set includes 30 previously unreleased alternate takes, a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, & four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks. The box also includes a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD, poster and 32-page hardback book.

Gary Moore: Blues And Beyond: £43.79 Gary Moore: Blues And Beyond: £43.79 , now £32.84

You can get your hands on the late, great Gary Moore album Blues And Beyond for 25% less on Amazon right now. This is the 4LP box set which includes previously unreleased live recordings.

Eric Clapton - Eric Clapton Was Eric Clapton - Eric Clapton Was £41.15 , now £32.75

This Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Eric Clapton's debut solo album features three separate mixes: The Eric Clapton Mix, The Delaney Bramlett Mix and The Tom Dowd Mix (The UK Version). The Eric Clapton mix is being released in full for the first time. There's also some singles, alternate versions and session outtakes.

Elton John - Jewel Box Was Elton John - Jewel Box Was £71.77 now £52.08

The Jewel Box includes a selection of deep cuts chosen by Elton; rarities from the earliest stage of his and Bernie Taupin’s career; B-sides spanning 30 years, and songs discussed in Elton’s 2019 memoir, Me. The eight discs come in a hardcover book, enclosed in an outer slipcase.

Motorhead: Overkill 40th anniversary: £35.66 Motorhead: Overkill 40th anniversary: £35.66 , now £31.53

This triple vinyl 40th anniversary celebration of Motorhead’s classic Overkill album is reduced by 12% on Amazon UK. It’s been remastered and includes two discs of live material recorded at the legendary Friars club in Aylesbury.

