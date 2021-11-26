Black Friday deal alert: 55% off Keith Richards live box set

As we continue our epic round-up of the Best Black Friday vinyl deals 2021, we've spotted another sweet, sweet saving: Amazon US have knocked nearly $100 off the price of Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos' Live at the Hollywood Palladium, which was released last year to near-universal acclaim.

Three previously unreleased live recordings from Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos to feature on limited edition Live At The Hollywood Palladium box set, with lots of extra memorabilia.

During his down-time following the release of the Rolling Stones’ Dirty Work album in 1986, human riff Keith Richards assembled a side band, X-Pensive Winos, who would back the guitarist on his debut solo album, 1988’s Talk Is Cheap.

Richards and his band promoted the album with a 12 city US tour, stopping off at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 15, 1988, for the trek’s penultimate gig. Much bootlegged, it was made available for the first time as a limited edition box set in 2020.

"It was a different experience," Keith told us. "Being a frontman was very unusual for me. I appreciated Mick [Jagger]’s job a lot more by the time I finished, I can tell you. Because [on stage] with the Stones I can go back and forth at my will and whim."

The box includes two 180g vinyl records and two CDs, a DVD of the original concert film, a 40-page hard book featuring an essay written by Rolling Stone man David Fricke, and several other Keith-shaped goodies (see below for full track listing and other details.

Live at the Hollywood Palladium tracklist

Take It So Hard

How I Wish

I Could Have Stood You Up

Too Rude

Make No MistakesTime Is On My Side

Big Enough

Whip It Up

Locked Away

Struggle

Happy

Connection

Rockawhile

I Wanna Be Your Man (Box Set and Digital Only)

Little T&A (Box Set and Digital Only)

You Don’t Move Me (Box Set and Digital Only)

Box Set includes:

The remastered album on 2 180g LPs

10” vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks (I Wanna Be Your Man, Little T&A, You Don’t Move Me) (exclusive to this box set)

Remastered CD of original album

DVD of original concert film (exclusive to this box set)

40-page hardback book with David Fricke essay featuring a new interview with Keith, plus extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith’s archives

Reproductions of archival materials from the tour including:

Tour press release

Keith’s handwritten setlist

Hand-drawn band dressing room sign

Tour itinerary

Press photos

Ticket stub

VIP & backstage passes

Keith’s custom Hollywood Palladium plectrum

Promotional wine label & bag given away at the show . . . and more!