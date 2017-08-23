Billy Corgan launches Aeronaut from solo album Ogilala

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan will release solo album Ogilala on October 13 via BMG – using his full name of William Patrick Corgan. LIsten to lead track Aeronaut above.

The follow-up to 2005 solo debut TheFutureEmbrace sees him focusing on vocal performances against a backdrop of acoustic guitar, piano and strings.

Corgan says: “For as long as I can remember, the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain.

“And it remains so – for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era.

“The lone difference on songs for Ogilala is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment. Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like.”

He adds: “Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production – but Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

Ogilala will be available in digital and physical formats, including 180g gatefold vinyl and limited-edition opaque blue vinyl. Corgan will tour North America in October and November – full dates and album tracklist below.

William Patrick Corgan: Ogilala tracklist

Zowie Processional The Spaniards Aeronaut The Long Goodbye Half-Life Of An Autodidact Amarinthe Antietam Mandaryne Shiloh Archer

William Patrick Corgan North American tour 2017

Oct 14: Brooklyn, NY Murmrr Theatre

Oct 15: Brooklyn, NY Murmrr Theatre

Oct 18: Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House

Oct 20: Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Oct 24: Chicago, IL Athenaeum Theatre

Oct 25: Chicago, IL Athenaeum Theatre

Oct 27: Nashville, TN CMA Theater

Oct 29: Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

Nov 01: San Francisco, CA Herbst Theatre

Nov 02: San Francisco, CA Herbst Theatre

Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Nov 10: Los Angeles, CA Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Nov 11: Los Angeles, CA Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

