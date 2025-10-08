Alt.rock pioneers Smashing Pumpkins have collaborated with upmarket Californian grocery brand Erewhon to produce a smoothie, and it's all for a good cause.

The OG Goth drink costs $19.79 and is available for purchase from all Erewhon locations from now until November 8, but, most importantly, proceeds will be donated to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, an organisation that advocates for athletes and veterans suffering from concussion.

“The OG Goth name is in tribute, and particularly to those great and pioneering gothic bands in L.A. who inspired me to be myself and trust in the kind of music I dreamed of making,” Corgan tells Us Weekly. “As well as those that [are] born unique or have [been] overlooked or othered by a culture writ large and somehow together we find common cause and community in our own, self-created netherworld."

According to the press heralding the arrival of the smoothie, the recipe blends "a powerhouse lineup of nutrient-rich ingredients including MALK Organic Almond Milk, GT’s Alive Cola, Cocoyo Cacao, Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes, organic coconut water, Erewhon Chocolate Ganache, organic black sesame butter, organic peanut butter, organic banana, organic avocado, organic dates, organic chia, organic maple, organic blue spirulina, organic chlorella, organic cacao powder, organic lucuma, organic beet juice, and organic lion’s mane, for a decadent yet functional take on wellness."

Billy Corgan's smoothie is merely the latest in a line of celebrity-endorsed health drinks from Erewhon. Previous collaborators include singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo (the 'God 4 your GUTS' smoothie), pop star Sabrina Carpenter ('Short n' Sweet') and rapper Travis Scott ('Storm Storm').

Video footage of Corgan "making" the OG Goth smoothie may be witnessed below.