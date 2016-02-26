Big Boy Bloater premieres Robot Girlfriend lyric video

Big Boy Bloater has released a lyric video for his track Robot Girlfriend exclusively with The Blues Magazine.

It features on his latest album Luxury Hobo which is out today (February 26) via Provogue/Mascot label Group.

Bloater says of the track: “This is a song about being thankful for what you’ve got and not taking stuff for granted.

“We have so many things these days and we’re so lucky to have nice, comfortable lives but it could all so easily go wrong. And once those sparks start flying it’s too late.”

He’ll will play a show at London’s 100 Club on May 15 in support of Luxury Hobo.

Big Boy Bloater features in the latest issue of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Big Boy Bloater Luxury Hobo tracklist

Devils Not Angels It Came Out Of The Swamp I Love You (But I Can’t Stand Your Friends) The Devil’s Tail I Got The Feeling Someone’s Watching Me Luxury Hobo Blues Robot Girlfriend All Things Considered Not Cool Man

