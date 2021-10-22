Slash reveals 28 city North American headline tour with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Having newly released the first taster for their forthcoming 4 album in the form of the muscular The River Is Rising, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have unveiled plans for a 28 city North American headline tour for early 2023.



The River Is Rising tour will kick off at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon on February 8, and run through to March 26, where it will close with a show at the Hard Rock Live venue in Orlando, Florida.

Discussing the lead-off single for what will be the band’s fourth album, their first for the newly-formed Gibson Records, Slash says: “There’s two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before. The River is Rising was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked.”

“It’s the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement. Then when we were over at RCA, Dave Cobb suggested we do it right after the breakdown. So, we went straight into the fast part, and I just started doing the guitar solo over it. It was one of those things where we were jamming around, trying to fish out the arrangement, and it just happened.”



Offering an insight into the song’s lyrical theme, Myles Kennedy says: “The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it’s an important track.”

The band’s cunningly-titled fourth album, 4 is set for release via Snakepit Records/Gibson Records on February 11.

The 2022 ‘River Is Rising’ tour will call at:

Feb 08 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Feb 09: Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 11: Cache Creek Casino Resort Brooks, CA

Feb 12: The Warfield San Francisco, CA

Feb 15: Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Feb 16: Harrah’s Resort Southern CA Valley Center CA

Feb 18: YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA

Feb 19: Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Feb 22: Delta Hall Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 23: Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Feb 25: Arvest Bank Theatre The Midland Kansas City, MO

Feb 26: Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Showroom Prior Lake, MN

Feb 28: Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI



Mar 02: Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 04: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, CAN

Mar 05: The Vine at Del Lago Waterloo, NY

Mar 07: House of Blues Boston, MA

Mar 09: The Fillmore Silver Springs, MD

Mar 11: Tropicana Atlantic City, NJ

Mar 12: Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Mar 14: Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA

Mar 16: Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

Mar 18: Coca Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Mar 19: Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

Mar 21: The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Mar 23: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 25: Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

Mar 26: Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL