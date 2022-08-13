Big Big Train forced to cancel live dates after HRH Prog postponement

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have been forced to cancel some live dates following on from the postponement of HRH Prog XIII and the rescheduling of the event from Leeds this September to Sheffield in April 2023.

As well as the travelling plans of many fans being thrown into chaos by the move, the rescheduling also impacts on plans made by the band's taking part. Big Big Train have announced they are having to cancel live dates in France, german and Switzerland as the impact on the band's finances hits home.

"Following HRH’s announcement on Wednesday about their postponement of the September 2022 festival, please note that Big Big Train will not be appearing at the re-scheduled HRH event in April 2023." the band have said in a statement to fans. "Please hold on to your tickets for now while we discuss the next steps with the festival.

"Due to the loss of the HRH Leeds festival, combined with increased tour related expenses, the scheduled shows in Germany, Switzerland and France are now financially unviable this year. To continue after the festival cancelation would have resulted in financial losses that would have seriously threatened the band’s existence.

"We are extremely sorry for the significant disappointment and inconvenience that this news causes. The German, Swiss and French dates will be rescheduled to 2023. We encourage ticket holders for these shows to retain their tickets and we will provide more news as soon as we can."

The band's upcoming concerts at Aylesbury Friars and The Boerderij in Zoetermeer will proceed as planned as well as the 'family and friends' warm up show near Southampton. Tickets are still available for all three shows.

The band will be giving an update next week, which is hoped to include new live plans and a new song featuring new singer Alberto Bravin, who joined the band in April this year.

