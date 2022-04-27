Big Big Train announce Alberto Bravin as new lead singer

Big Big Train have announced that former PFM singer and keyboard player Alberto Bravin is their new lead singer. He replaces the late David Longdon, who died in a tragic accident last November.

You can watch a short video below of Bravin with some of his new band mates.

“I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to join Big Big Train," says Bravin. "I was already a huge BBT fan and am looking forward to playing my part in taking this great band forward while also honouring the memory of David Longdon.”

“Nick D’Virgilio and I had both seen Alberto perform with PFM and were very impressed with his abilities as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist," adds Big Big Train bassist and founder Greg Spawton. "We know that David is irreplaceable; we miss him deeply both musically and personally. We wanted someone who could do justice with their own musical skills and personality to the songs that David sang for Big Big Train as well as being able to help to drive the band forwards."

The band have also confirmed that their two previously announced UK shows in September 2022 will take place as well as six further shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France. Keyboardist/vocalist Carly Bryant is unable to join the band for these dates for family reasons but will return as soon as circumstances allow.

Alongside Bravin, D’Virgilio, Spawton and longstanding guitarist Rikard Sjöblom, the Big Big Train line-up for the September 2022 shows will also feature guitarist Dave Foster, violinist/vocalist Clare Lindley, keyboardist Oskar Holldorff and the Big Big Train brass section led by Dave Desmond. Holldorff is a member of Norwegian band Dim Gray, whose debut album Flown was released to much acclaim last year.

Big Big Train September dates:

Sep 02: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 03: HRH Prog Festival Leeds, UK

Sep 05: Zoertemeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 06: Bonn Harmonie, Germany

Sep 07: Mainz Kuz, Germany

Sep 08: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Sep 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 11: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France

Tickets for the UK shows are on sale now. Tickets for the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France shows go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday 29 April.

Buy Big Big Train tickets.