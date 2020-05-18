Big Big Train cancel July 2020 tour

Big Big Train have announced the cancellation of the band's July tour dates in the wake of the cancellation earlier today of Ramblin' Man Fair, which the band were due to headline on the Prog In The Park stage. The band had been scheduled to play dates in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, but these have now been cancelled due to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus.

“We have of course continued to monitor events regarding coronavirus closely in recent weeks," says singer David Longdon. "With the restrictions that have been entirely understandably imposed by European governments, in conjunction with the promoters of our six shows in July we have bowed to the inevitable and been forced to cancel these concerts.”

“We were hugely looking forward to all the shows, including making our debut at the legendary Friars in Aylesbury, returning to Germany and the Netherlands and playing for the first time ever in Italy,” adds bass player Greg Spawton. “Sadly however, it is not to be in 2020. We are instead now focusing our efforts on writing and recording a new Big Big Train studio album which we plan to release next summer. We intend to return to playing live following the completion of our next album. We expect to visit all the countries that were on the schedule for 2020 as well as adding further countries to the tour and have some exciting further news about our future live plans which we will announce shortly.”

Ticket holders should contact their point of sale for concert ticket refunds. The shows affected are:

Jul 16: UK Ayelsbury Friars

Jul 18: UK Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 20: NED Zoertemeer Stadstheater

Jul 21: GER Essen Lichtburg

Jul 23: GER Karlsruhe Konzerthaus

Jul 24: ITA Fontaneto D'Agogna Phenomenon

Big Big Train are offering July 2020 ticket holders a free 3 month membership of the band’s digital fan service called The Passengers Club. The Passengers Club contains exclusive material including unreleased demos with commentaries, behind the scenes videos, photo galleries and blogs. Existing members of the Club whose memberships have not previously been extended will have their memberships extended free of charge by 3 months.

Details of how July 2020 ticket holders can obtain free membership can be found here.