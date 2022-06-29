Big Big Train announce Live At Loreley album

Big Big Train have announced that they will release their celebrated 2018 performance from Night Of The Prog Festival at Loreley in Germany blu-ray and double CD.

Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley will be released through the band's label English Electric Recordings on October 14. The two-hour plus set features material from The Underfall Yard, English Electric, Folklore and Grimspound, and fan favourite deep cuts Kingmaker and Summer’s Lease.

The performance features the full Big Big Train live band, including the late David Longdon, plus a five-piece brass section and is made even more remarkable by the fact that it was only the band’s eighth live show in this incarnation.

“Loreley was a real coming of age experience for Big Big Train as a live band," says Greg Spawton. "The stars aligned perfectly for us. It was a truly magical night with the band performing brilliantly and a wonderfully welcoming audience as they and we enjoyed the glorious outdoor setting.”

“I have been blessed to play some amazing shows with Tears For Fears, Cirque du Soleil, Spock’s Beard and many others during my career," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "But the BBT show at Loreley was off the charts. It’s hard to believe that this was only our eighth performance together. Every second was simply awesome.”

“David was an absolute star, his vocal performance and the way he commanded the stage were both extraordinary," notes guitarist Rikard Sjobliom. "Loreley is an amazing record of our precious time together with him. The show is one of the highlights of my life.”



Summer Shall Not Fade has been mixed in both 5.1 and stereo by Big Big Train's resident sound engineer, Rob Aubrey. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below. Bundle options are available with David Longdon's recently announced posthumous solo album Door One.

Big Big Train will tour in September with new singer Alberto Bravin.

Pre-order Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley.

(Image credit: English Electric Recordings)

Big Big Train: Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley

1. The First Rebreather

2. Folklore

3. A Mead Hall In Winter

4. Kingmaker

5. Summer’s Lease

6. Brave Captain

7. Prelude and Fugue

8. Judas Unrepentant

9. The Transit Of Venus Across The Sun

10. The Permanent Way

11. East Coast Racer

Encore

12. Drums and Brass

13. Wassail