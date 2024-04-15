Big Big Train announce additional London headline show

Prog septet Big Big Train have announced an additional London headline show at Cadogan Hall for October 5.

The band, who recently played their first ever US shows and appeared on Cruise To The Edge, announced a run of European and UK tour dates for September and October back in February and have now added a second date for London.

"Last year we played two fantastic shows at Cadogan Hall," says singer Alberto Bravin. "Despite living in London some years ago, I had never previously been to Cadogan, but I fell in love with the venue the moment I stepped into it. I can’t wait to return there for what should be a very special Saturday night and a great way for our 2024 touring to come to an end.”

"Cadogan Hall plays an important part in Big Big Train’s history," adds bassist and founder member Gregory Spawton. "Before we evolved more recently into a proper touring band, we undertook a couple of weekend residencies in London. The second of these was in 2017, when we played three very memorable shows at Cadogan. I’m really looking forward to what will be our sixth show overall there."

Tickets for the Cadogan Hall show go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday April 19. A pre-sale open to members of the band’s Passengers Club and 2024 Tour Patrons opens at 10am UK time on Tuesday April 16.

(Image credit: Press)