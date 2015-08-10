BFMV stream Playing God

Bullet For My Valentine have made their track Playing God available to stream.

The song is taken from the British metal outfit’s upcoming fifth album Venom, due for release on August 14 via RCA. They’ve previously released streams of Army Of Noise and You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War).

Drummer Moose Thomas last month said the band had “failed miserably” with their fourth album, Temper Temper. He said: “Working with certain people and producers, if you’ve had a radio hit at one time in your career, they try and make your whole album sound like that.

“We tried to do that on the last album – and we failed miserably. So we went back to our roots and picked up where we left off.”

BFMV are on a North American tour with Slipknot and Lamb Of God, and return to the UK in September.

Venom tracklist

01. V 02. No Way Out 03. Army Of Noise 04. Worthless 05. You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War) 06. Broken 07. Venom 08. The Harder The Heart (The Harder It Breaks) 09. Skin 10. Hell Or High Water 11. Pariah 12. Playing God 13. Run For Your Life 14. In Loving Memory 15. Raising Hell