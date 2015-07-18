BFMV unveil Army Of Noise track

Bullet For My Valentine have streamed their track Army Of Noise.

It’s taken from fifth album Venom, set for launch on August 14 – their first with bassist Jamie Mathias, who’s replaced Jason James. The band this week posted a video of Mathias’ audition.

Frontman Matt Tuck recently said of Venom: “People were wanting a pissed-off band, and it’s hard to write stuff like that when I don’t feel it on a personal level.

“So it was more writing this style of song that I did before the band got signed – making a conscious effort to do something that wasn’t very nice.”

BFMV tour North America with Slipknot and Lamb Of God starting this month. They return to the UK in September.