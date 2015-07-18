Trending

BFMV unveil Army Of Noise track

By Metal Hammer  

Hear another song from 5th album Venom, out next month

Bullet For My Valentine have streamed their track Army Of Noise.

It’s taken from fifth album Venom, set for launch on August 14 – their first with bassist Jamie Mathias, who’s replaced Jason James. The band this week posted a video of Mathias’ audition.

Frontman Matt Tuck recently said of Venom: “People were wanting a pissed-off band, and it’s hard to write stuff like that when I don’t feel it on a personal level.

“So it was more writing this style of song that I did before the band got signed – making a conscious effort to do something that wasn’t very nice.”

BFMV tour North America with Slipknot and Lamb Of God starting this month. They return to the UK in September.