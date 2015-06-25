Bullet For My Valentine issue battle cry

Bullet For My Valentine have issued a stream of You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War).

It’s the latest track taken from their fifth album Venom which launches on August 14. They previously released a lyric promo for No Way Out.

It’ll be their first album to feature bassist Jamie Mathias who replaced Jay James earlier this year – and frontman Matt Tuck insisted it would be a milestone in their career.

He said: “The album is hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. That’s not me trying to sell it, because people will have their own opinion anyway.

“But it is the best thing we’ve ever done – by a mile. So to have that arsenal of weapons now and to be able to play these songs feels sick. It’s good to be back.”

They’ll hit the road across North America with Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Motionless In White this summer and return to the UK in the autumn.

They’ll take the ashes of two fans on tour with them. Corran Powell, 21, and James Simmons, 18, died in a car crash last December and the band have been given two custom-made necklaces containing some ashes.

Tuck said: “It’ll make the family a little bit happy in a shitty situation. Anything we can do to help, it’s not even a question.”

Venom is now available to pre-order.

