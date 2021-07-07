Between The Buried And Me release animated video for new single Fix The Error

US prog metal quintet Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their brand new single Fix The Error, which you can watch to below.

The new single features drum solos from an ironclad trifecta of Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk, and is taken from the band's upcoming album Colors II which will be released through Sumerian Records on Friday, August 20. The album is a follow-up to 2007's Colors.

"We have finally taken our first steps into the world of animation, and it’s a sight to see," says singer Tommy Rogers. "As children of the 80s and 90s we wanted to encapsulate that feeling we had growing up watching the wacky world of cartoons in that era. It’s uneasy, unsettling, and somehow very fun! Let’s celebrate!”

Talking of 2007's Colors, guitarist Paul Waggoner says "Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the Pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level.”

Pre-order Colors II.