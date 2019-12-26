Best Boxing Day sales and deals for music lovers 2019

So, that was Christmas! Now it's time to get stuck into Boxing Day (in the UK, at least). Typically the day after Christmas is the time to tackle piles of leftover food, nurse hangovers and get the hell outside, but that's not before you trawl the web for the best Boxing Day deals.

If you didn't quite get what you wanted for Christmas, or you have some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, the Boxing Day sales could be your chance to splash the cash and treat yourself – there are Boxing Day deals to be had on everything from headphones to gaming consoles and smart speakers.

This year's Boxing Day sales are bigger than ever and we've spied some ace deals on killer music gear. We're sure you'd rather get on with the serious business of draining the booze cupboard and eating your bodyweight in cheese, so we've done the searching for you and shared the best Boxing Day sales on the web right now.

Amazon.co.uk – massive Boxing Day sale on now

– massive Boxing Day sale on now Amazon.com – ace Happy Holiday deals to be had

– ace Happy Holiday deals to be had Argos – save on music tech and more

– save on music tech and more Blacks – gear up for festival season

– gear up for festival season Carphone Warehouse – save big on new smartphones

– save big on new smartphones Converse – up to 50% discount on Cons gear

– up to 50% discount on Cons gear Currys – cheap 4K TVs, laptops and more

– cheap 4K TVs, laptops and more Dr Martens – up to 50% off boots, shoes and more

– up to 50% off boots, shoes and more eBay – discounts on pretty much everything

– discounts on pretty much everything EMP - 20% Boxing Day sale discount

- 20% Boxing Day sale discount Impericon – big discounts on rock and metal clothing

– big discounts on rock and metal clothing Jessops – save on cameras, lenses and more

– save on cameras, lenses and more John Lewis – money off eadphones, TVs and more

– money off eadphones, TVs and more Levi's – save up to 50% on jeans, jackets and more

– save up to 50% on jeans, jackets and more Marshall – save big on headphones and speakers

– save big on headphones and speakers Microsoft – discounts on Xbox

– discounts on Xbox Nixon – 25% off bags, clothing and accessories

– 25% off bags, clothing and accessories Now TV – discounts on entertainment, cinema, kids and sports passes

– discounts on entertainment, cinema, kids and sports passes Samsung – save on phones, TVs, headphones and more

– save on phones, TVs, headphones and more Walmart – save money on rock and metal vinyl

Our top Boxing Day sales picks right now

Sony WH1000XM3 noise cancelling 'phones: £239 was £330

Sony are hands down industry leaders in noise cancelling tech and these top-rated cans top our list of the best headphones you can buy right now. They're feature-rich and will sound just how a premium pair of headphones should. You can't go far wrong with this £91 discount.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £297 @Currys

You want the best noise-cancelling headphone around right now? You've come to the right place. And with £52 off the asking price at Currys, now is the time to buy. They're great for adding harmony to your commute or drowning out the family when you're streaming The Witcher.View Deal

Get 20% off EVERYTHING at EMP

Save even more off already discounted clobber and music gear using the code BOXINGDAY20. Discounts include everything from t-shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories, to merch from your favourite bands. Free delivery over £65, too!View Deal

Apple AirPods w/Charging Case |Now £124.97 | Was £159

This is one of the best deals we've seen so far on the latest Apple AirPods with Charging Case, and we aren't sure how long this one’s going to last. The AirPods feature Siri voice assistant, plus touch-tap controls on the AirPods themselves to pause music/skip tracks.View Deal

AirPods w/Wireless Charging Case |Now £159 | Was £199

It’s the same story as above, but here you get the added convenience of a wireless charging case plus a huge 40 saving. To take advantage of wire-free charging, just pop the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat. Just 15 minutes charging delivers up to three hours of music playback or two hours talk time.View Deal

Amazon Echo with 4 months free Amazon Music Unlimited

There's never been a better time to grab and Amazon Echo device. Amazon are throwing in four months of their Music Unlimited service absolutely free right now.View Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

View Deal

Powerbeats 3 headphones: £169.95 , now £78 @Currys

Currys has smashed over 90 quid off these top Beats headphones, making this one of the best Boxing Day sales deals we've seen so far. Ideal for the gym or life on the go. This deal is for the black, red, and white models, which we think look pretty badass anyway.View Deal

Save up to 50% at Dr Martens

Didn't get the Docs you asked for this Christmas? You might find what you're looking for right here with up to 50% savings to be had off boots, shoes, bags and socks.View Deal

Xbox One S + 3 games: just £149 (usually £199)

Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but Microsoft have also in three games - Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale - all for just £149!View Deal

iPhone 11: £99 upfront, £33pm | 30GB data | unlimited mins

One of the best deals we've seen yet on Apple's ace new handset, available today at Mobiles.co.uk. You get bags of data and the camera is awesome for shooting gigs.View Deal

Savings on shoes, clothing and accessories @Vans

The festive period is always a great time to pick up rad new footwear. Vans is currently offering big money off shoes, clothing and accessories.View Deal

Great Boxing Day deals to explore

More great Boxing Day sales deals

Headphones & audio

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling 'phones: £299 £199

Another killer Beats deal, this time on a pair of luxury wireless headphones. Clocking in at under £200 in this Currys deal, that's an absolute bargain for a pair of Dr Dre-approves cans.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: £329.95 £219 at Amazon

These top-rated wireless noise-cancelling cans were £329.95. Right now you can pick them up for just £219. Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are Alexa and Google Assistant enabled for voice access to music, information and more.

View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £349 £297 @Amazon

For serious audiophiles, these Sennheiser headphones are the business. They also feature Alexa built-in, plus Tile tracking tech so you'll never lose them. Right now you can score £50 off.View Deal

Sonos Beam Smart Soundbar: was £399 , now £329

Disappointed with how the big Christmas movie sounded on your telly? There's still time to redeem things with this awesome sounding smart sound bar, complete with the ability to tune itself to the room its in for more immersive, room filling audio.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550: £329.99 £164.89

Apparently aimed at business travellers - and therefore very swish-looking - these noise-cancelling cans are an ideal companion. Now going for nearly half-price at Amazon.View Deal

Turntables

Pioneer DJ PLX-500 £299 £239 at Currys

According to the manufacturers, this turntable "adopts the exact layout of the club-standard PLX-1000", which they promise means "you'll find it easy to go from mixing for fun to playing for a packed dancefloor". Also no-doubt perfect for practicing those nu-metal scratching skills.View Deal

Lenco L-3808 White: £229.99 £196 at Amazon

This turntable allows you to go direct drive without splashing too much cash, and delivers excellent sound quality for a relatively small financial outlay. Ease of use makes this one a no-brainer.View Deal

Denon DP-400: £449 £369 at Currys

This turntable promises high quality playback, an auto-lift S-shape tonearm, built-in phono equaliser and a moving magnet cartridge included which means you can set up and get listening right out of the box.View Deal

Computing

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £279 @Currys

The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world right now and this bundle comes complete with Jedi: Fallen Order, plus Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 for £299 at Currys. View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £24.99 @Amazon

Looking for a new compact speaker to get your smart home up and running? The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is an ace choice and is an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

If you're a music lover looking for more options to spend your Christmas cash on, don't miss our expert guides to the following: