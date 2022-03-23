Ben Craven releases trailer for new album Monsters From The Id

Australian prog rocker Ben Craven has released a trailer for his upcoming album Monsters From The Id, which you can watch below. Craven will release the new album, his first since 2016's Last Chance To Hear, through his Bandcamp page on May 6.

Monsters From The Id features artwork by Freyja Dean adorning the triple gatefold CD/DVD wallet, which you can view below. Dean's father Roger created the artwork for Craven's 2011 album Great & Terrible Potions. A 5.1 surround mix is included on the DVD, while both stereo and surround versions are available for digital download in 24-bit 96kHz high resolution.

For downloaders, Craven is offering unique optional extras he hopes will help personalise the experience. "I’ll personally dedicate and hand-sign a digital version of the album cover, creating a one-of-a-kind image. And for good measure I’ll also send you an individualised thank-you video! There are no NFTs here, just unique digital offerings for anyone who wants them. Downloading music can feel like a detached, intangible activity for both parties. This is one way of bringing the human element back into it."

"Lyrics are incredibly important to me,” explains Craven, "but this music was not driven by words or language. It’s pure other-worldly escapism. It’s playing dress-up, wanting to make the world look much bigger than it seems right now, trying to recall the feeling that anything is possible, no matter how unlikely that might be."

Pre-order Monsters From The Id.

(Image credit: Ben Craven)

Ben Craven: Monsters From The Id

1. Die Before You Wake|

2. Amnis Flows Aeternum

3. Die Before You Wake (Single Ediit)

4. Wicked Delights (Single Edit)

5. Guiding Voice (Single Edit)

6. Amnis Flows Aeternum (Single Edit)