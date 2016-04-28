Being As An Ocean announce Euro tour

Being As An Ocean have announced a summer European tour.

The band will kick off a 33-date European tour in June with three shows in Plymouth, Bridgend and Kingston Upon Thames in June. The dates follow their Australian trek with Saviour and Void Of Vision.

Being As An Ocean launched single Dissolve in February.

Frontman Joel Quartuccio said: “Dissolve has been about three to four months in the making, being written over one of our longest timelines, and we think it is one of our best yet. We, simply, have never had the time to make something this special before, and I think it really shows.

“In 2016, our listeners and fans should expect a lot of amazing tours, more and more singles, and a band full of best friends excited and ready to make this year one of the best that Being As An Ocean has ever had.”

The band last released their self-titled album in 2015.

May 26: Brisbane Brightside, Australia

May 27: Brisbane Lab, Australia

May 28: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia

May 29: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

May 30: Canberra Basement, Australia

Jun 01: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Jun 02: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Jun 03: Melbourne Swanson, Australia

Jun 04: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

Jun 05: Perth YMCA HQ

Jun 21: Plymouth Hub, UK

Jun 22: Bridgend Hobos, UK

Jun 23: Kingston upon Thames Fighting Cocks, UK

Jun 25: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 26: Savigny Le Temple Empreinte, France

Jun 27: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Jun 28: Pugets Sur Argens Rats, France

Jun 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Jun 30: Munchen Hansa 39, Germany

Jul 01: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 03: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jul 04: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Jul 05: Dresden Groove Station, Germany

Jul 06: Dessau Beat Club, Germany

Jul 07: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Leoben School Is Out Festival, Austria

Jul 10: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Jul 11: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Jul 12: Sarajevo Underground, Bosnia

Jul 13: Maribor Jazz Club Satchmo, Slovenia

Jul 14: Padova Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jul 15: Dieburg Traffic Jam Open Air, Germany

Jul 16: Dour Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 16: Herk de Stad Rock Herk, Austria

Jul 17: Germany Göttingen Lumiere, Germany

Jul 18: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria

Jul 19: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Jul 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jul 21: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany

Jul 22: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof, Germany

Jul 23: Tabor Mighty Sounds Festival, Czech Republic