Being As An Ocean announce Euro tour

Being As An Ocean have announced a summer European tour.
The band will kick off a 33-date European tour in June with three shows in Plymouth, Bridgend and Kingston Upon Thames in June. The dates follow their Australian trek with Saviour and Void Of Vision.
Being As An Ocean launched single Dissolve in February.
Frontman Joel Quartuccio said: “Dissolve has been about three to four months in the making, being written over one of our longest timelines, and we think it is one of our best yet. We, simply, have never had the time to make something this special before, and I think it really shows.
“In 2016, our listeners and fans should expect a lot of amazing tours, more and more singles, and a band full of best friends excited and ready to make this year one of the best that Being As An Ocean has ever had.”
The band last released their self-titled album in 2015.
Being As An Ocean tour dates 2016
May 26: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
May 27: Brisbane Lab, Australia
May 28: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia
May 29: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia
May 30: Canberra Basement, Australia
Jun 01: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Jun 02: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia
Jun 03: Melbourne Swanson, Australia
Jun 04: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia
Jun 05: Perth YMCA HQ
Jun 21: Plymouth Hub, UK
Jun 22: Bridgend Hobos, UK
Jun 23: Kingston upon Thames Fighting Cocks, UK
Jun 25: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 26: Savigny Le Temple Empreinte, France
Jun 27: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Jun 28: Pugets Sur Argens Rats, France
Jun 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland
Jun 30: Munchen Hansa 39, Germany
Jul 01: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany
Jul 02: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 03: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Jul 04: Augsburg Kantine, Germany
Jul 05: Dresden Groove Station, Germany
Jul 06: Dessau Beat Club, Germany
Jul 07: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland
Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Leoben School Is Out Festival, Austria
Jul 10: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary
Jul 11: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Jul 12: Sarajevo Underground, Bosnia
Jul 13: Maribor Jazz Club Satchmo, Slovenia
Jul 14: Padova Parco Della Musica, Italy
Jul 15: Dieburg Traffic Jam Open Air, Germany
Jul 16: Dour Dour Festival, Belgium
Jul 16: Herk de Stad Rock Herk, Austria
Jul 17: Germany Göttingen Lumiere, Germany
Jul 18: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria
Jul 19: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany
Jul 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Jul 21: Aachen Musikbunker, Germany
Jul 22: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof, Germany
Jul 23: Tabor Mighty Sounds Festival, Czech Republic