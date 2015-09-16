Behemoth reveal Satanist video

Behemoth have released a video for their track The Satanist.

It’s the title track from their 2014 *Metal Hammer *Golden Gods Album Of The Year.

Frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says of the film: “Behemoth has always been about breaking boundaries, taboos, leaving its comfort zone and thinking out of the box.

“It’s situated in modern Warsaw in the present times – it‘s where the carnal world meets the unknown.”

Earlier this year, Nergal said the follow-up to their 10th album would mark a new chapter in the band’s development. He also made his memoirs available in English for the first time in March.

Behemoth head out on the road later this month, and they’ve been confirmed for Bloodstock 2016 where they’ll play The Satanist in full.

Sep 29: Perth Wa, Australia

Oct 01: West End Max Watts, Australia

Oct 02: Adelaide Powler’s Live, Australia

Oct 03: Stdney Metro Theatre, Australia

Oct 04: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Oct 06: Seoul Rolling Hall, South Korea

Oct 07: Beijing Mao Live House, China

Oct 08: Guangzhou SD Live, China

Oct 09: Kwun Tong Hidden Agenda Live House, Hong Kong

Oct 11: Taipei Hana, China

Oct 13: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan

Oct 14: Umeda Club Quattro, Japan

Oct 18: Bali Sanur-Bali, Indonesia

Dec 11: Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Netherlands

Jan 29: Copenhangen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Jan 31: Stockhom Arenan, Sweden

Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy

Feb 12: Pratteln Z7 Konzerfabrik, Switzerland

Feb 13: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jul 08: Geiselwind Eventzentrum, Germany

Aug 12: Bloodstock Festival, UK