Behemoth reveal Satanist video

Behemoth have released a video for their track The Satanist.
It’s the title track from their 2014 *Metal Hammer *Golden Gods Album Of The Year.
Frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says of the film: “Behemoth has always been about breaking boundaries, taboos, leaving its comfort zone and thinking out of the box.
“It’s situated in modern Warsaw in the present times – it‘s where the carnal world meets the unknown.”
Earlier this year, Nergal said the follow-up to their 10th album would mark a new chapter in the band’s development. He also made his memoirs available in English for the first time in March.
Behemoth head out on the road later this month, and they’ve been confirmed for Bloodstock 2016 where they’ll play The Satanist in full.
Behemoth tour dates
Sep 29: Perth Wa, Australia
Oct 01: West End Max Watts, Australia
Oct 02: Adelaide Powler’s Live, Australia
Oct 03: Stdney Metro Theatre, Australia
Oct 04: Melbourne Forum, Australia
Oct 06: Seoul Rolling Hall, South Korea
Oct 07: Beijing Mao Live House, China
Oct 08: Guangzhou SD Live, China
Oct 09: Kwun Tong Hidden Agenda Live House, Hong Kong
Oct 11: Taipei Hana, China
Oct 13: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan
Oct 14: Umeda Club Quattro, Japan
Oct 18: Bali Sanur-Bali, Indonesia
Dec 11: Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Netherlands
Jan 29: Copenhangen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden
Jan 31: Stockhom Arenan, Sweden
Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic
Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany
Feb 06: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands
Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 09: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland
Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy
Feb 12: Pratteln Z7 Konzerfabrik, Switzerland
Feb 13: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jul 08: Geiselwind Eventzentrum, Germany
Aug 12: Bloodstock Festival, UK