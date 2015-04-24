Behemoth to start 'new chapter'

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says the band’s next album will be a new chapter in their development.

The Polish metal heroes have no fixed plans for the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, but the singer knows they’ll have to deliver a “redefining” record.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Loudwire): “I’m all about diversity and when we deliver every next record I really must make sure that it’s a new chapter, something really refreshing, something redefining compared to what we’ve done before.

“To me it just feels natural that you go as long as we can with The Satanist, just to reach its potential fully – and take time, as much as we need, to recover to get the right perspective to get hungry again and then eventually come back and do another spectacular album.”

Nergal adds that the creative process is all about pleasing themselves, but he accepts that Behemoth belongs to the fans as much as it does to the band members.

He says: “I’m here to fulfil my egoistic needs. That’s what art should be all about. We are making other people happy eventually, but somewhere into the process we start from just fulfilling our own needs.

“I know the band isn’t going to be there forever. Every now and then I think, ‘OK, the band will be over one day, what’s next?’ Adrenaline and the powerhouse that Behemoth is, it’s something very addictive and I love it.

“I love that it’s so much bigger than myself or my ego, than all four of us on stage. I know for a fact it’s no longer my child. I’ve made it other people’s, and people do care about it.”

Nergal this month revealed he was working on a solo acoustic project.