Behemoth are playing Bloodstock 2016

After their iconic and festival-defining appearance at Bloodstock in 2012, Behemoth are coming back to Derbyshire as the Friday night special guests in 2016.

And they’re just doing any old set, they’re playing the masterpiece album The Satanist in full which will no doubt go down in history and raise Beelzebub from his fiery pit and into the grounds of Catton Hall.

Speaking about Bloodstock, frontman Nergal said: ”Our Bloodstock performance from 2012 was one of the highlights of our long career. Just thinking about that night gives me shivers and makes me hungry for more. It is with utmost pleasure and honour that we announce our show in 2016!”

Tickets for next year’s Bloodstock go on sale at 9am Monday 10th August from www.bloodstock.uk.com.