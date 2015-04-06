Behemoth may not follow Satanist

Behemoth frontman Nergal says the band are so blown away by the response to 10th album The Satanist that they’re still not sure whether they should try to make a follow-up.

It won Metal Hammer’s album of the year in 2014 and continues to be praised by fans and critics alike.

Last month drummer Inferno called the reaction “a motivation to work harder” but added their live commitments meant they wouldn’t even think about their 11th album until well into 2016.

Now Nergal tells Inferno TV: “I’m overwhelmed, honestly. It’s suspicious when all the people like a record, but that’s what’s happening.

“I had this feeling – this is definitely our magnum opus. I’m not sure if it should be continued.

“I’m just being honest. It’s been a year now, and I haven’t really done any extreme metal ever since, because I’m so happy with what’s happening now.”

He adds: “We’re just going to give it some time. Let’s talk one or two years down the road and see what happens then.”

Nergal – who recently launched his autobiography in English – last month said he was working on a “stripped down and simple” musical project, and that it was more important to him than another Behemoth record.