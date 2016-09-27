Behemoth aim to surprise on The Satanist follow-up

Behemoth leader Nergal says he wants to surprise himself on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.
The band began working on fresh material earlier this year, with the frontman saying it would mark a “new chapter” for the band.
And he tells the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence that he won’t deliberately push the band’s sound, and instead explore different avenues on what will be their 11th studio outing.
Nergal says: “I hope we won’t be pushing forward – I hope we’re going to take some fucking curves. That’s what we did with The Satanist, we didn’t try to push where we ended with Evangelion – we just took it to a different alley and that’s what’s going to happen next.
“It feels like I’m standing in front of 10 doors – I can open any of them and that’s what I’m going to do. And knowing myself, I try to stick a foot in every door possible, so let’s see what happens – let’s be surprised.
“I’m definitely going to do my best to surprise myself in the first place.”
Aside from his work with Behemoth, Nergal has been recording his solo album Love Is A Dog From Hell, which has been inspired by blues, country and folk music. He previously said he wanted there to be an “extreme” reaction to it once it’s released.
Further details on both records will be revealed in due course. Behemoth are currently on tour across Europe.
The full interview with Nergal appears on the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residency on Spotify which also features interviews with Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Parkway Drive and music from artists including Metallica, In Flames, King 810 and Meshuggah. Hear it below.
Behemoth remaining tour dates 2016
Sep 30: Katowice MegaClub
Oct 02: Wroclaw Klub Eter, Poland
Oct 06: Bydgoszcz Artego Arena, Poland
Oct 07: Krakow Hala Wisly, Poland
Oct 08: gdansk Klub B90, Poland
Oct 10: Poznan MTP Hala, Poland
Oct 20: Colgne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France
Oct 23: Le Mans Le Bikini, France
Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Oct 29: Lucerne Konzertzentrum Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark