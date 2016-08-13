Behemoth’s Nergal wants ‘extreme’ reaction to solo album

Behemoth frontman Nergal has named his upcoming blues, country and folk-inspired album Love Is A Dog From Hell.

He’s just completed work on the project with his friend John Porter and previously issued two video clips from the studio.

And with such a radical departure from his work with Behemoth, Nergal says he’s looking forward to hearing “extreme” views from fans of the band.

Speaking with TeamRock at Bloodstock, Nergal says: “The more radical and more extreme they are, the more delighted I will be. The worst thing you can get is people just saying, ‘Yeah, it’s OK.’

“I want people to either say, ‘Fuck you, asshole. I’m throwing out all the Behemoth records because of all this crap you recorded.’ That’s what I would love to see on one hand.

“And on the other, ‘All that piece of shit Behemoth stuff you’ve done, I don’t want you to scream any more.’ I want to get both reactions.”

He continues: “It’s influenced by everything from Neil Young, early Nick Cave, Seasick Steve and Wovenhand. It’s got some Clash, some Damned, some post-punk influence as well. It’s got some country notes as well. It’s really diverse.”

He reveals there will “13 or 14” tracks on the record and gives more details on the inspiration behind the album title.

Nergal says: “The record is going to be titled Love Is A Dog From Hell, which we stole from Charles Bukowski. But he’s dead, so he’s going to have no problem with that whatsoever. I’m super-proud of it.”

Behemoth have 23 dates remaining on their 2016 tour.

Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Sep 24: Hyderabad Geo Garden, India

Sep 30: Katowice MegaClub

Oct 02: Wroclaw Klub Eter, Poland

Oct 06: Bydgoszcz Artego Arena, Poland

Oct 07: Krakow Hala Wisly, Poland

Oct 08: gdansk Klub B90, Poland

Oct 10: Poznan MTP Hala, Poland

Oct 20: Colgne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Le Mans Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Lucerne Konzertzentrum Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden

Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

My Favourite Horror Film: Behemoth