Joe Perry still inspired to create memorable riffs

Joe Perry says he’s still brimming with riff ideas – and that’s why he continues to make new music.

The Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires guitarist has been working on a solo album which he previously said would be mostly instrumental. And Perry reports that playing around with different sounds is something that continues to inspire him.

He also says he’s getting better technically while working in the studio – and that’s helped with how he structures his music.

He tells The Musician’s Ear: “It’s always been about trying to steer clear of those standard riffs you use to practice, to warm up with, and really try to focus on something that works melodically.

“It’s just like a vocalist who’s looking for a melody to sing over the riff, or maybe even with a riff. That’s how I go at it for most songs. The goal is to give the song something different – create something no one’s heard before.

“That’s why I keep making solo records. I’m still searching for those things. I’ve still got lots of riffs inside me, and lots of riffs on my iPhone. They need to get transferred on to some kind of recording format with some bass and drums.”

As for the solo album, which will be his first since 2014’s Joe Perry’s Merry Christmas, he says: “It’s in the can right now. I just need to polish it up a bit more. I’m looking to release some of it in the new year.”

Perry collapsed onstage in July during a Hollywood Vampires show, with mainman Alice Cooper later reporting that the guitarist wasn’t ready for the band’s gruelling touring schedule. Perry took two weeks off before returning to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith are currently on tour across South America.

