TeamRock and Spotify join forces

TeamRock and Spotify have joined forces for a content partnership that will launch with Metal Hammer: In Residence from next month.

The deal will see TeamRock create and produce a number of radio programmes and podcasts from its stable of rock magazines – which includes Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog and The Blues.

Metal Hammer: In Residence celebrates the magazine’s 30th anniversary and will have exclusive access to top-flight artists alongside topical discussions by Metal Hammer’s resident team of experts – on top of exclusive tracks from artists from around the globe.

Spotify’s research shows metal fans are some of the most loyal in the world and this programme will ensure that continues to be the case.

Alexander Milas, Metal Hammer editor-in-chief and TeamRock executive director, says “This is the start of a great working relationship between two global companies with an equally worldwide audience.

“The fact that Metal Hammer is now entering its fourth decade is testament to the ferocious loyalty of metal fans, and this is just one more way of nurturing the incredible music and debate that our community is so well known for.”

Rob Fitzpatrick, Spotify’s head of original content, says the Hammer show will add to their In Residence series’ diverse output.

He adds: “In Residence shows are on demand podcast-style radio shows presented by hand-picked artists and editorial masters who have a trusted, super-informed and utterly authentic voice within their field. Each one is hand-picked by Spotify’s Original Content team in recognition of their proven skills in finding, exploring and explaining the very best music around.

“We are thrilled to add Alexander and his brilliant team at Metal Hammer whose dedication to unearthing the planet’s most heavyweight sounds over the last 30 years been proved second to none.”

Metal Hammer: In Residence will run on a monthly basis and launches in February. Keep an eye out for further news on TeamRock’s partnership with Spotify.