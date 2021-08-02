Becoming Led Zeppelin, the band’s first authorised documentary, is now complete

More than two years after it was first announced, the first officially-authorised and endorsed full-length Led Zeppelin documentary, has been completed.

Featuring “unprecedented access” to the band, including new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, the first and only time the trio have participated in a documentary in 50 years, Becoming Led Zeppelin covers the band’s early years through to the moment in 1970 when Led Zeppelin II displaced The Beatles’ Abbey Road from the peak of the Billboard albums chart in America.



The documentary was directed by Londoner Bernard MacMahon, best known for his 2017 documentary series American Epic, and will feature never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of Zeppelin’s music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.

(Image credit: Jorgen Angel/Redferns)

When the project was unveiled in 2019, Jimmy Page said, “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

John Paul Jones added, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”

MacMahon says “Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made. The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

No release date has yet been set for Becoming Led Zeppelin.