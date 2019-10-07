The Beatles’ Abbey Road breaks chart record as it hits no.1 once again

At the end of last month, the Beatles’ classic 1969 album Abbey Road was reissued as a deluxe box set to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

It went straight in at no.1 on the UK album charts – and it’s broken a record in the process.

Abbey Road spent a total of 17 weeks at the top of the UK charts after its release in September 1969 and by reaching the no.1 position once again after 49 years and 252 days, it’s been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records for the longest time for an album to return to the top spot in the UK.

On hearing the news, Paul McCartney tweeted: “It’s hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years. But then again, it’s a bloody cool album.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that long-lost Beatles footage has been discovered in a bread bin during the clearance of a house in Wales.

Far Out magazine report that the first film, valued at £10,000, shows McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr singing There’s No Business Like Show Business, while further footage shows Lennon talking about the band’s friendship with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi from 1967.

Additional footage also shows Lennon playing an acoustic guitar, performing an alternative version of God, which went on to appear on his 1970 album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.

It’s not the first time rare memorabilia has been found in a bread bin. In 2018, a 1963 recording of I Never Dreamed featuring David Bowie and his band The Konrads was discovered stashed away.

It’s hard to believe that #AbbeyRoad still holds up after all these years. But then again it’s a bloody cool album... https://t.co/1DzrRyCgFBOctober 4, 2019