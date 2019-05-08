Led Zeppelin documentary in the works to celebrate band’s 50th anniversary

A new Led Zeppelin documentary has been announced to mark the 50th anniversary of the band.

The as-yet-untiled film is now in post-production, with American Epic director Bernard MacMahon helming the project.

It will chart the rise of all four members of the band throughout the 60s, highlight their first meeting in 1968, and will culminate in 1970, when Led Zeppelin II ousted the Beatles’ Abbey Road from the top of the US charts.

The film will feature new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, while achieved interviews with John Bonham will also be included.

It’ll also feature previously unseen film footage and photographs, and will be the first time they've taken part in an official documentary about Led Zeppelin.

The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words John Paul Jones

Plant says: “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

Page adds: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

Jones says: “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”

The film has been written by MacMahon and Allison McGourty, who will also handle production duties alongside Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty. Dan Gitlin will be the project’s editor, while Nicholas Bergh is on sound supervision.

Meanwhile, Plant has announced a US tour with The Sensational Space Shifters, which will get under way later this year.

Find a full list of dates below.

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters US tour

Sep 13: Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, NB

Sep 17: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Outlaw Music Festival, IN

Sep 21: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond Festival, KY

Sep 23: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

Sep 25: Moorhead Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre, MN

Sep 27: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT

Sep 29: Spokane First Interstate Center For The Arts, WA

Oct 01: Salt Lake City Eccles Theater, UT

Oct 03: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheater, OR