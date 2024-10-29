King Crimson-affiliated quartet Beat – comprising former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, plus guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey – have announced that their November 10 show at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, CA, will be available as a global livestream.

"Big, big news!" exclaim the band, whose repertoire is pulled from the three albums King Crimson released in the 1980s. "Since the Beat tour announcement in April, we have received endless requests to bring the show to fans around the world. That is not possible at this time but we worked out another way for the whole world to tune in."

The show will be filmed by multiple cameras, with the audio overseen by multi-Grammy and Emmy mixer Bob Clearmountain, who mixed King Crimson's Sleepless single in 1984, and more recently mixed the livestream of the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute shows.

Tickets for the livestream are available now for $24.99 from Veeps. The stream will be broadcast live on November 10 at 8pm Pacific – that's 3am UK time on November 11 – but fans in less convenient timezones will be delighted to learn that the stream will be available for a full seven days after purchase.

The next show on Beat's North American tour is on October 30 at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, IN. Full dates below.

BEAT: Performing the 80s Music of King Crimson - YouTube Watch On

Beat tour 2024

Oct 30: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Nov 01: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 02: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI

Nov 03: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Nov 04: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Nov 06: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 08: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels, NV

Nov 09: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Nov 10: Los Angeles The United Theater on Broadway, CA

Nov 18: Thousand Oaks BofA PAC, CA

Nov 20: San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 21: Reno Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Nov 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Nov 23: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Nov 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Nov 26: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 30: Hammond The Venue at Horseshoe, IN

Dec 02: Buffalo UB Center For The Arts, NY

Dec 03: Hartford Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center, CT

Dec 04: Wilkes-Barre F.M. Kirby Center, PA

Dec 06: Lynn Auditorium, MA

Dec 07: Atlantic City Tropicana Showroom, NJ

Dec 08: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Dec 10: Louisville Brown Theatre, KY

Dec 11: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Dec 13: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Dec 14: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Dec 16: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Dec 17: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Dec 18: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA

Get tickets.