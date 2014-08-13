Beartooth versus food in video

Beartooth have launched a video for their track The Lines – and food is very much the loser in the promo.

The song is taken from debut album Disgusting, released in June via Red Bull Records.

In the clip, the metalcore outfit don protective white suits and attack various foodstuffs with an array of weapons. It opens with the caption: “Smashing stuff in slow motion is cool.”

They tour the UK next month:

Sep 16: London Borderline

Sep 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 18: Glasgow Cathouse

Sep 19: Manchester Roadhouse

Sep 20: Leeds Cockpit 2

Disgusting tracklist