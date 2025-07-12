“She wanted to go and live in Hackney and be with the common people”: the pub encounter behind Pulp’s timeless classic Common People, the song that changed everything for Jarvis & co.

Pulp were riding high in summer 1995. It has been a triumphant few months for Jarvis Cocker & co., back in the limelight after a run of celebratory shows and a brilliant comeback record, but it’s hard to imagine it tasting as sweet as it did at this point three decades ago. Success had been a long, long time coming for Pulp, who had formed in Sheffield in 1978 and almost called it quits a decade later, Cocker fed up with a lack of progress.

But they persisted and finally got a big breakthrough after signing with Island Records and scoring their first Top 40 hit in 1994 with the indelible Do You Remember The First Time?. They couldn’t have imagined the heady success that would be coming their way just over a year later.

At this point in ’95, they had just played an era-defining headline set at Glastonbury (replacing The Stone Roses at the last minute, who’d had to cancel because guitarist John Squire had broken his collarbone in a mountain biking accident) and were dominating the charts with an indie anthem for the ages. Common People, the lead single from their fifth studio album Different Class, took Pulp into a whole new stratosphere. Released in May 1995, it was still riding high in the UK Singles Chart two months later, peaking at Number Two. As Wonderwall, This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us, A Design For Life, Ms Jackson, God Save The Queen and Waterloo Sunset also demonstrate, all the best songs go to Number Two.

Common People has its roots in 1988, when Cocker left Sheffield to enrol at Central Saint Martins College Of Art And Design, questioning whether the band was worth sticking with. Writing the song in 1994, he cast his mind back to a night in the pub with his fellow students and an encounter with a girl he met. “She wanted to go and live in Hackney and be with the common people,” he told Uncut. “She was from a well-to-do background, and there was me explaining that that would never work. I hated all that cobblers you got in films and magazines in which posh people would “slum it” for a while. Once I got that narrative in my head it was very easy to write, lyrically.”

The tension in the lyric, Cocker explained, came from the fact he found himself drawn to her. “I might have been repelled by what she was saying, but I was sexually attracted to her and wanted to cop off with her,” he continued. “I never did make a move. But I changed the song so she was attracted to me and wanted to sleep with me. Which was, you know, a lie.”

Underneath the premise of its surface, Cocker had tapped into something huge. You can see why the idea of “poverty tourism” was an idea he wanted to explore – Cocker told Q of his distaste for a trend he described as “patronising social voyeurism” at the time, citing Blur’s Parklife as an example.

The song’s infectious, irresistible hook was the biggest thing Pulp had done yet. Cocker had written it after buying a second-hand Casio keyboard and its melody and chord pattern were so wonderfully straightforward that some of the band members had a problem getting their head round it.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We were chuckling about how simple it sounded,” Pulp’s late bassist Steve Mackey recalled a few years ago, with Cocker adding that Mackey had declared it sounded like Emerson, Lake And Palmer’s Fanfare For The Common Man, and not making the comparison in a positive manner. “I always thought the word “common” was an interesting thing,” Cocker said. “It would be used in Fanfare For The Common Man as this idea of the noble savage, whereas it was a real insult in Sheffield to call someone “common”.”

Recording it at Town House Studios in London with Sex Pistols and Pretenders producer Chris Thomas, the band realised they might have a huge hit on their hands as soon as they’d got it down, going to their label begging them to get it out as soon as possible. “We went to Island with an impassioned plea to release this record immediately,” Mackey said. “We believed it was prescient. Suede and Blur and Oasis were all pushing as well. We wanted to be part of that.”

That’s why Common People arrived over five months before its parent album – Different Class was released at the end of October. But jumping the gun paid off in a big way, a game-changing success that took Pulp to the very top.

Over the years, there have been various rumours about the identity of the song’s subject. One line of thinking goes that it is the visual artist Danae Stratou, wife of former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, but Cocker debunked that in an interview with the BBC. “It wasn’t her because she had blonde hair and the girl had dark hair,” he said. But someone out there knows. “In 2011, we played at St Martin’s and someone showed me a picture on their phone and said, ‘Is that the girl you wrote the song about?’ I went, ‘Yeah, I think it is’” he stated. “Unfortunately, I didn’t ask them for the picture and I can’t remember who showed it to me so it’s still a mystery.”