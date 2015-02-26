Beartooth add dates ahead of Slam Dunk gigs

Beartooth have announced they’ll play five gigs in the UK ahead of their Slam Dunk festival appearances in May.

The US metalcore outfit’s next British appearances have been confirmed days after they completed a 12-date run here. They’re to be joined by The Color Morale and Dead Harts for the May shows, and tickets are available through SeeTickets.

Beartooth last month released a video for their track Body Bag from debut album Disgusting, telling fans: “Thank you all for a great beginning – here’s to sticking with us until the end.”

Their Slam Dunk appearance will be followed by a set at the Download festival on June 12-14.

May 18: Reading The Bowery District

May 19: Bournemouth The Anvil

May 20: Northampton Roadmenders

May 21: Carlisle Brickyard

May 22: Edinburgh Studio 24

May 23: Leeds Slam Dunk festival

May 24: Hatfield Slam Dunk festival

May 25: Wolverhampton Slam Dunk festival