17 more bands added to Slam Dunk

While She Sleeps, Don Broco and PVRIS have been added to the bill for this year’s Slam Dunk festival.

They join headliners You Me At Six at the May bank holiday weekend event, which will take place in Leeds on May 23, Hatfield on May 24 and Wolverhampton on May 25.

Also added are: The Bronx/Mariachi El Bronx, Trash Talk, Zebrahead, Big D & The Kids Table, Lightyear, Patent Pending, Emmure, Thy Art Is Murder, Beartooth, The Color Morale, Transit and Such Gold. A Loss For Words will play their final shows at Slam Dunk.

Don Broco say: “We’re very excited to be returning to Slam Dunk. It’s one of our favourite festivals and the line up this year is sick!“

PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn adds: “We’ve always heard about Slam dunk and we’ve seen our friends performing at it. We’re very excited to get back over to the UK and finally get to play it ourselves!”

The Northern leg of Slam Dunk 2015 is set to take place at Leeds Millennium Square, surrounding on-street stages, the O2 Academy and Leeds Beckett University on May 23. The Southern edition will be at The Forum, University Of Hertfordshire Hatfield Campus on May 24. The Midlands version is at Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, Civic Hall and the city centre on May 25.

Previously announced bands include: Taking Back Sunday, Lower Than Atlantis, The Wonder Years, Neck Deep, Bayside, Knuckle Puck, Fireworks, Reel Big Fish, Millencolin, Goldfinger, Crossfaith, Gallows, H20, Comeback Kid and Bane.

Says Slam Dunk boss Ben Ray: “This will certainly be year of unique performances! After already announcing Bane’s final ever UK Festival appearance, it’s especially sad to see the A Loss for Words guys’ final show, as we’ve become close over the years. Although, to balance things out, it’s good to see the return of Lightyear!”

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2015 are available now for £39, or £44 with the infamous Slam Dunk after party entrance included. For ticket outlets and further venue information, please visit www.slamdunkmusic.com.