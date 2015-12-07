Beardfish singer announces solo album

Beardfish vocalist Rikard Sjoblom has announced that he’ll release a solo album early next year.
The Unbendable Sleep is scheduled for launch in February – and he’s issued a snippet of the record’s closing track Love And War Part Two: Lucky Star. Hear it below.
Sjoblom says: “Some of you might say, ‘What are you doing? Get in the studio with Beardfish.” Well, we will, sometime in the spring. I do however suspect that most of you would dig this album.”
The album will feature Beardfish bassist Robert Hansen. The band released their latest album +4626-COMFORTZONE earlier this year.
The Unbendable Sleep tracklist
- Love And War Part One: I Am Who You Are
- Realm Of You And Me
- Rhyme And Reason
- Will We Cry?
- Under Northern Skies (Villemo’s Song)
- Building A Tent For Astor
- Anna-Lee
- Love And War Part Two: Lucky Star