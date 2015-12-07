Beardfish singer announces solo album

Beardfish vocalist Rikard Sjoblom has announced that he’ll release a solo album early next year.

The Unbendable Sleep is scheduled for launch in February – and he’s issued a snippet of the record’s closing track Love And War Part Two: Lucky Star. Hear it below.

Sjoblom says: “Some of you might say, ‘What are you doing? Get in the studio with Beardfish.” Well, we will, sometime in the spring. I do however suspect that most of you would dig this album.”

The album will feature Beardfish bassist Robert Hansen. The band released their latest album +4626-COMFORTZONE earlier this year.

The Unbendable Sleep tracklist