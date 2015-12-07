Trending

Beardfish singer announces solo album

By Prog  

Rikard Sjoblom will release The Unbendable Sleep in February - reveals clip from closing track

Beardfish vocalist Rikard Sjoblom has announced that he’ll release a solo album early next year.

The Unbendable Sleep is scheduled for launch in February – and he’s issued a snippet of the record’s closing track Love And War Part Two: Lucky Star. Hear it below.

Sjoblom says: “Some of you might say, ‘What are you doing? Get in the studio with Beardfish.” Well, we will, sometime in the spring. I do however suspect that most of you would dig this album.”

The album will feature Beardfish bassist Robert Hansen. The band released their latest album +4626-COMFORTZONE earlier this year.

The Unbendable Sleep tracklist

  1. Love And War Part One: I Am Who You Are
  2. Realm Of You And Me
  3. Rhyme And Reason
  4. Will We Cry?
  5. Under Northern Skies (Villemo’s Song)
  6. Building A Tent For Astor
  7. Anna-Lee
  8. Love And War Part Two: Lucky Star
