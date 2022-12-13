Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, Frank Turner, Bob Vylan and more to perform intimate 'underplay' BRITs Week gigs

Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, and Bob Vylan are among the artists who've signed up to play special intimate UK shows in the week before and after the 2023 BRIT Awards in support of the War Child charity.

In each instance, the gigs will take place in venues smaller than those the artists would traditionally book: for example, having sold out London's 4,800-capacity O2 Academy Brixton in October, Beabadoobee will play the 600-capacity Lafayette club on February 3, while Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, who've previously headlined the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena, will play the significantly smaller 2,000 capacity O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 9.

Proceeds from each gig will be donated to War Child, which protects, educates, and stands up for the rights of children in war.



The gigs confirmed so far are:



Jan 29: The Hunna, London, Lafayette

Feb 01: Metronomy, London, HERE at Outernet

Feb 02: Years & Years, London, HERE at Outernet

Feb 03: Beabadoobee, London, Lafayette

Feb 03: Kojey Radical, London, XOYO

Feb 04: Cavetown, London, Omeara

Feb 05: The Snuts – Glasgow, Stereo

Feb 07: easy life, Bristol, Trinity Centre

Feb 07: Sea Girls, London, 100 Club,

Feb 09: Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire,

Feb 10: Rina Sawayama, London, Lafayette

Feb 10: Bob Vylan, London, Omeara

More artists and gigs will be announced in January.



The War Child pre-sale begins at 9am on December 15 for people who subscribe before midnight tomorrow (December 14), and general sale starts at 9am on Friday, December 14. A prize draw to win tickets is also open.

The 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 11 at London's O2 Arena.