Wanna Rina Sawayama unleash hell with her inner demon in the freaky, nightmarish video for Frankenstein

By Paul Brannigan
published

Japanese-British alt.pop star Rina Sawayama attends the house party from hell in the spooktacular video for Frankenstein

Rina Sawayama lets loose her inner demon in the spooktacular horror-themed video for her new single Frankenstein.

The sixth single to be released from the Japanese-British alt. pop star's Hold The Girl album, which debuted in the UK charts at number 2 in September, pulsing dance-rocker Frankenstein opens with the memorable lyrics 'Put me together / Thread a needle / So I’m like other people / Without all of the evil' and later finds the 32-year-old singer repeating the line 'I don't wanna be a monster anymore'. The song features former Bloc Party drummer Matt Tong, who currently plays with the US-based band Algiers.

Speaking about the single to Apple Music, Sawayama said, "I had two days in the studio with [Adele/Florence and The Machine producer] Paul Epworth, and we wrote Frankenstein on the first day and [May single] This Hell on the second.

"I was writing about realising that it's not okay to give one person in your life all this baggage to deal with—whether it's a lover or a best friend or someone else close to you—and asking them to put you back together when that's not their job. I love Paul's pop production, but for me it's about the work he did with Bloc Party.

"It's actually Matt Tong playing drums on this track, which is insane. I grew up going to gigs around my area in Camden, and it was one of the best, most hedonistic and chaotic times of my life, and I wanted to reference that frantic energy. I might incite a mosh when I perform it live."

In the nightmarish video accompanying the track, Sawayama makes the ill-advised decision to attend a hedonistic party in what appears to be a haunted mansion, and inadvertently lets loose her leather-clad inner demon, who proceeds to turn up the heat with a killer dance routine, then crowd surf around the room on the hands of fellow guests. 

Watch the video below:

Sawayama has also announced a new set of European shows for 2023, starting on Valentine's Day in Brussels.

The tour will call at:

Feb 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL
Feb 15: Paris Olympia FRA
Feb 16: Zurich Volkshaus, SWI
Feb 18: Milan Fabrique, ITA
Feb 19: Munich Muffathalle, GER
Feb 21: Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg, HOL
Feb 23: Warsaw Stodola, POL
Feb 24: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, GER
Feb 26: Stockholm Berns, SWE
Feb 27: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, NOR

