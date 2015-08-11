Bauda premiere Dawn Of Ages

Bauda have premiered a video for their track Dawn Of Ages with Prog.

It’s taken from their third album Sporelights, which will launch on October 20 in Europe and November 3 in the US. Frontman Cesar Marquez directed the promo which features his father Ramon.

The singer and guitarist says: “The concept behind Dawn Of Ages is loneliness and how we are trapped in these modern and chaotic societies.

“It’s a song about our routines, about our quotidian, but with the hope of improving ‘something’ and assuming your own path in this world.

“Dawn of Ages is the last song of the album and it closes its concept with soft, introspective and progressive tunes.”

Marquez is joined in the Chilean outfit by drummer Nikolas Recabarren and bassist Juan Diaz.

Sporelights was produced by The Gathering’s Rene Rutten and will be released via Temple Of Torturous. Further details will be released in due course.