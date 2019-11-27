Bargain alert: big discount on Saxon's 8LP gold Vinyl Hoard box set

Today while scanning the internet for Black Friday Deals we stumbled across a Saxon box set that's selling for half the price it was a year ago.

Saxon's Vinyl Hoard collection was released in 2016, when Biff and co joined the surge of bands pressing vinyl versions of material previously available on CD and DVD.

This collection features eight live albums in a numbered box (4 2-LPs in a gatefold cover), with a box designed by Paul Gregory (known for designing Saxon cover artworks and illustrations of J.R.R. Tolkien's works). All LPs were pressed on gold-coloured 180 gram vinyl.

Last October Amazon UK were flogging the set for £107.99, but right now it's available for just £57.40, which keen mathematicians will confirm to be a saving of £50.

It's possible the price may drop further on Black Friday itself, but either way it's a bargain, and we'll be adding it to our round-up of the best Black Friday vinyl deals.

Saxon Vinyl Hoard Box Set £107.99 £57.40 at Amazon

The box contains live performances from The Dogs Of War Tour (1995) The Lionheat Tour (2004), A Night Out With The Boys (2005) and Rock Sound Festival (2006). View Deal

