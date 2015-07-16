Backyard Babies reveal Th1rt3en Or Nothing promo

Backyard Babies have released a video for their track Th1rt3en Or Nothing.

The single is taken from upcoming seventh album Four By Four, released on August 28 via Gain Music. It’s the Swedish band’s first album since their self-titled release of 2008. They went on hiatus the following years and announced their comeback in January.

Frontman Nicke Borg recently said of Four By Four: “The break has developed us individually as songwriters and musicians, and we’ve come up with what we feel is our strongest material to date.”

Backyard Babies play a run of European festivals and headline shows ahead of a winter UK tour.

Jul 18: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Aug 06: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 07: Getaway Rock Festival, Sweden

Aug 08: Kubana Festival, Latvia

Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park 15, Japan

Nov 05: Hamburg Markhalle, Germany

Nov 06: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 09: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 10: Winterthur Gaswerk, Switzerland

Nov 11: Geneva L’usine, Switzerland

Nov 12: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 12: Trezzo Sull’adda Mi Live Club, Italy

Nov 17: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Nov 18: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 21: Eindhoven Speedfest, Netherlands

Nov 22: Bilston Slade Rooms, UK

Nov 23: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK

Nov 24: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Nov 25: London Islington Academy, UK