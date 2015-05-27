Backyard Babies confirm comeback release

Swedish icons Backyard Babies have confirmed their long-awaited seventh album, Four By Four, will be released on August 28.

They’ve launched a stream of lead track Th1rt3en Or Nothing via Spotify and iTunes – hear it now.

Nicke Borg, Dregen, Johan Blomqvist and Peder Carlsson are back after what was expected to be a brief hiatus began in 2009 and only recently finished. Their last studio album was 2008’s self-titled work, followed in 2009 with 20th anniversary compilation Them XX.

Frontman Borg says: “The break has developed us individually as songwriters and musicians, and we’ve come up with what we feel is our strongest material to date.

“For the first time we’ve had the chance to look back on our catalogue, and get a firm grip on why our audience – and ourselves, for that matter – loves Backyard Babies so fucking much.

“It’s been a mixture of personal development and finding our way back to the band’s essence.”

He adds of the release via Gain Music, part of the Sony organisation: “It’s partly our history together – but above all it’s the common love of real rock’n’roll that means this cooperation will becomes a success story. Here we go for another 25 years at least!”

Dregen adds: “Rock is not dead.”

Backyard Babies play Sweden Rock on June 5 followed by a run of European festival sets including Download at Donington on June 14.