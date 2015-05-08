Babymetal are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships is proud to announce that Babymetal are playing the award ceremony!

In what is rapidly becoming the greatest show on Earth, Babymetal have now joined the bill for Metal Hammer’s annual award ceremony along with At The Gates, We Are Harlot and Suicidal Tendencies. It’s safe to say that you’re gonna get your chance to mosh, dance and now worship the Fox God as Japan’s prodigal daughters roll into London’s Indigo2.

One more band is left to be announced for the Golden Gods main show, so stay tuned!

The Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo2 in London on 15th June and is hosted by Scott Ian from Anthrax. Be there.

