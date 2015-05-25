B.B. King family to challenge terms of his will

A legal challenge has been raised by B.B. King’s family against his long-time business manager who was made executor to his will after his death this month.

A lawyer representing King’s daughters Patty King, Michelle King, Karen Williams, Barbara King Winfree and Claudette King Robinson – as well as other heirs – says they will challenge the blues icon’s will and the actions of executor Laverne Toney.

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer tells Associated Press that Toney has misappropriated millions of dollars, has been untruthful, had “undue influence” and is unqualified to serve as executor of the estate.

Earlier this month – before King’s death at the age of 89 – Toney retained power of attorney over his affairs after a Las Vegas judge ruled against the family’s request to revoke Toney’s guardianship.

A host of music stars paid tribute to King after his death. He will be buried in his hometown of Indianola, Mississippi on May 30.