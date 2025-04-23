"Life moves at such a pace these days that we imagine there will be plenty of time to rekindle a friendship, and then suddenly one day it's too late." Queen's Brian May pays tribute to legendary producer Roy Thomas Baker

By ( Classic Rock ) published

"Thank you, Roy for all the great work you did for us, and all the fun we had"

Brian May and Roy Thomas Baker
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns | Brian May instagram)

Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to legendary music producer Roy Thomas Baker, who passed away on April 12, aged 78.

After co-producing Queen's 1973 debut album, the London-born producer worked with the band on Queen II, Sheer Heart Attack, A Night At The Opera, and Jazz..

Sharing some personal photos of the producer on Instagram, May writes, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Roy Thomas Baker. Roy played a huge part in the production of so much Queen music in the early days.

"Photographs of Roy seem to be quite rare, but I was able to find these 3-D pictures of a trip that my then wife Chrissy and I made to visit Roy and his wife Barbara in their cottage in Norfolk. It must have been 1973. We went strawberry picking, and, as you can see, Roy was interested in the stereoscopic process, posing in a pile of wood for stereoscopic effect! I took the tennis picture at Ridge Farm, on a day when we were visited by some Japanese journalists from Music Life magazine.

"Roy was a part of our production team from the very beginning up to and including the album A Night At The Opera. We then parted company for A Day At The Races, but reunited for the Jazz album.

"Roy's production contribution along with Mike Stone's engineering for Bohemian Rhapsody will never be forgotten.

"I regret slipping out of touch latterly with Roy," May added. "I suppose life moves at such a pace these days that we imagine there will be plenty of time to rekindle a friendship, and then suddenly one day it's too late.

"Thank you, Roy for all the great work you did for us, and all the fun we had.

"Rest in Peace. Bri."

The news of Baker's death was confirmed yesterday, April 22, in a statement from his publicist, who revealed that the producer died at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. A cause of death has not been announced.

In addition to his iconic work with Queen, Baker produced recordings by Foreigner, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Ozzy Osbourne, Sammy Hager, Devo, Guns N’ Roses, The Darkness, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

A post shared by Sir Brian May (@brianmayforreal)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.