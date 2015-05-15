B.B. King: Music world pays tribute

Buddy Guy and Eric Clapton have led tributes to blues legend B.B. King, who has died peacefully in his sleep at home in Las Vegas.

His lawyer Brent Bryson confirmed the news earlier today, and his friend and blues guitarist Buddy Guy was among the first to pay his respects to a man he describes as “the greatest guy I ever met.”

Guy continues: “The tone he got out of that guitar, the way he shook his left wrist, the way he squeezed the strings… man, he came out with that and it was all new to the whole guitar playin’ world.

“He could play so smooth, he didn’t have to put on a show. The way B.B. did it is the way we all do it now. He was my best friend and father to us all.

“I promise I will keep these damn Blues alive. Rest well.”

Eric Clapton posted a video on his Facebook page, saying: “I just want to express my sadness and say thank you to my dear friend B.B. King. I want to thank him for all the inspiration and encouragement he gave me as a player over the years and for the friendship we enjoyed.

“This music is almost a thing of the past now, and there are not many left who play it in the pure way that B.B. did. He was a beacon for all of us who love this kind of music and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

TRIBUTES

Joe Bonamassa: God bless you B.B. Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for all that you did for this kid. My condolences to his family and band.

Beth Hart: So sad to hear about the passing of the legendary B.B. King. Rest in peace. You will be missed.

Lenny Kravitz: B.B., anyone could play a thousand notes and never say what you said in one.

Richie Sambora: I’m so, so sad – he was so great to me. We’ve lost the King. My love and prayers to his family.

Ringo Starr: God bless B.B. King. Peace and love to his family.

US President Barack Obama: There’s going to be one killer blues session in heaven tonight.