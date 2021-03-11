Aziola Cry premiere new video And Cowards

Instrumental US prog trio Aziola Cry have released a video for And Cowards. The nine-minute plus number is the opening track from the band's upcoming album The Ironic Divide, which will be released through Sensory Records on March 26. You can watch the band's video below.

"The first two albums started with soundscapes so I intentionally wanted this one to begin differently.," says guitarist Jason Blake. "I like the contrast of my solo with the rest of the song. This very minimal Warr Guitar and drums section creates a sonic break that helps the song to build up to its climax.

"For the video, I once again worked with Micka Klauck and Jeremy Bessoff to create the visuals for the music. Micka created a unique drawing of the character from the cover. Jeremy used this art along with my story concept to produce an animation with a deeper, underlying meaning. For the band portion, we rented out an old dilapidated department store and spent most of the night filming with Eric James Walsh in the freezing Chicago weather."

As well as Blake the Chicago, Illinois trio consist of Mike Milaniak on guitar, and Tommy Murray on drum. The band released their debut album Ellipsis in 2005, followed by Ghost Conversations in 2007.

The Ironic Divide features four songs telling the story of one person’s final descent. The album has been mixed by Steven Gillis at Transient Sound and mastered by Ted Jensen (Lamb of God, Gijora).

Pre-order The Ironic Divide.