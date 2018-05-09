Ayreon Universe announce headline slot at this year’s Graspop

Ayreon Universe have been confirmed as the Friday night headliners on the Marquee Stage at this year’s Graspop Metal Meeting.

The festival will take place in Dessel, Belgium, on June 21-24 with artists including A Perfect Circle, Meshuggah, Sons Of Apollo, Tesseract, Wolves In The Throne Room and Kataclysm all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that Ayreon Universe, who performed three landmark shows at the 013 in Tilburg in 2017 which were documented in the recently released Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live, will once again join together for the collective’s first festival appearance.

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen will perform at the show and he’ll be joined by a raft of guest vocalists including Barry Hay, Simone Simons, Mark Jansen, Tom Englund, Damian Wilson, Tommy Karevik, Mike Mills, Anneke van Giersbergen, Marcela Bovio, Irene Jansen, Robert Soeterboek, John ‘Jaycee’ Cuijpers, Maggy Luyten and Lisette van den Berg.

Instrumentalists confirmed for the show are drummer Ed Warby, bassist Johan van Stratum, guitarists Marcel Coenen and Ferry Duijsens, keyboardist Joost van den Broek, violinist Ben Mathot, flute and woodwind player Jeroen Goossens and cellist Maaike Peterse.

Ayreon Universe will play a 75-minute set on June 22, with tickets available from the official Graspop website.